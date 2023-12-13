U.S. Marines and Sailors with I Marine Expeditionary Force participate in Steel Knight 23.2 at various installations and training locations spread across California and Arizona, Nov. 27-Dec. 14, 2023. Steel Knight is a combined-arms, live-fire exercise involving the major subordinate commands of I MEF, the U.S. Navy’s Expeditionary Strike Group 3 and the U.S. Air Force's 920th Rescue Wing. Steel Knight ensures I MEF is optimized for naval expeditionary warfare in contested spaces and is purpose-built to facilitate future operations afloat and ashore. (U.S. Marine Corps video edited by Cpl. Emeline Swyers and Cpl. Migel Reynosa)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 15:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|908104
|VIRIN:
|231212-M-Z6696-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110050259
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Steel Knight 23.2, by Cpl Migel Reynosa and Cpl Emeline Swyers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT