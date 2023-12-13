video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with I Marine Expeditionary Force participate in Steel Knight 23.2 at various installations and training locations spread across California and Arizona, Nov. 27-Dec. 14, 2023. Steel Knight is a combined-arms, live-fire exercise involving the major subordinate commands of I MEF, the U.S. Navy’s Expeditionary Strike Group 3 and the U.S. Air Force's 920th Rescue Wing. Steel Knight ensures I MEF is optimized for naval expeditionary warfare in contested spaces and is purpose-built to facilitate future operations afloat and ashore. (U.S. Marine Corps video edited by Cpl. Emeline Swyers and Cpl. Migel Reynosa)