    Steel Knight 23.2

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Video by Cpl. Migel Reynosa and Cpl. Emeline Swyers

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with I Marine Expeditionary Force participate in Steel Knight 23.2 at various installations and training locations spread across California and Arizona, Nov. 27-Dec. 14, 2023. Steel Knight is a combined-arms, live-fire exercise involving the major subordinate commands of I MEF, the U.S. Navy’s Expeditionary Strike Group 3 and the U.S. Air Force's 920th Rescue Wing. Steel Knight ensures I MEF is optimized for naval expeditionary warfare in contested spaces and is purpose-built to facilitate future operations afloat and ashore. (U.S. Marine Corps video edited by Cpl. Emeline Swyers and Cpl. Migel Reynosa)

    TAGS

    I MEF
    Marines
    1st MarDiv
    Steel Knight
    Naval Integration
    SK 23.2

