    Fleet Week San Diego Wrap Up Video

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Navy Region Southwest

    A short video highlighting the events of Fleet Week San Diego (FWSD) 2023. FWSD is an opportunity for the San Diego residents and tourists to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eli Smith)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 14:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 908102
    VIRIN: 231215-N-MR124-1001
    Filename: DOD_110050242
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week San Diego Wrap Up Video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CNRSW
    FWSD2023

