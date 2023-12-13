Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Steel Knight 23.2: Uncrewed ground vehicle experimentation

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Anita Ramos 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines and Department of Defense contractors experiment with an uncrewed ground vehicle in support of Exercise Steel Knight 23.2 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 6, 2023. Steel Knight is a three-phase exercise designed to train I Marine Expeditionary Force in the planning, deployment and command and control of a joint force against a peer or near-peer adversary combat force and enhance existing live-fire and maneuver capabilities of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anita Ramos)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 14:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908098
    VIRIN: 231206-M-LQ016-1001
    Filename: DOD_110050224
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Steel Knight 23.2: Uncrewed ground vehicle experimentation, by LCpl Anita Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    Steel Knight
    3D print
    UGV
    SK 23.2

