U.S. Marines and Department of Defense contractors experiment with an uncrewed ground vehicle in support of Exercise Steel Knight 23.2 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 6, 2023. Steel Knight is a three-phase exercise designed to train I Marine Expeditionary Force in the planning, deployment and command and control of a joint force against a peer or near-peer adversary combat force and enhance existing live-fire and maneuver capabilities of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anita Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 14:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908098
|VIRIN:
|231206-M-LQ016-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110050224
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Steel Knight 23.2: Uncrewed ground vehicle experimentation, by LCpl Anita Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
