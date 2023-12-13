SpOC 2023 in Review: Transformation & Growth
A motion graphics retrospective of Space Operations Command’s (SpOC) achievements in the areas of Transformation and Growth in 2023. The U.S. Space Force’s first Field Command, SpOC generates, presents, and sustains combat-ready intelligence, cyber, space and combat support forces. (U.S. Space Force Video by Dave Grim)
|12.15.2023
|12.15.2023 14:18
|Series
|908091
|231215-F-WA228-8254
|DOD_110050148
|00:00:40
|CO, US
|0
|0
