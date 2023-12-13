Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Greetings from NHC Charleston

    GOOSE CREEK, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Video by Lt.Cmdr. Aaron Cagley 

    Naval Health Clinic Charleston

    Executive Officer CAPT Vernon TaRail, Commanding Officer CAPT Anja Dabelic, and Command Master Chief Nick Noviello want to wish you a Happy Holiday.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 14:04
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 908084
    VIRIN: 231214-N-XV435-7199
    Filename: DOD_110050040
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: GOOSE CREEK, SC, US
    Hometown: GOOSE CREEK, SC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Greetings from NHC Charleston, by LCDR Aaron Cagley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

