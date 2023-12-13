Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beyond the Scalpel: unveiling the versatility of surgical technicians

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kennedy Houser, 633d Surgical Operations Squadron operating room noncommissioned officer in charge, and Senior Airman Dakota Tanner, 633d SGCS surgical technician, share their experience as surgical technicians at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 14, 2023. The 633d SGCS mission is to provide world class surgical care for military members and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 12:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 908073
    VIRIN: 231114-F-PG418-7001
    Filename: DOD_110049871
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US

    This work, Beyond the Scalpel: unveiling the versatility of surgical technicians, by SrA Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mission Readiness
    Medical Readiness
    Surgical Technician
    Daily Operations
    JBLE
    633d SGCS

