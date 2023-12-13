U.S. Airmen from the 437th Airlift Wing conduct an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, training mission at Pope Army Airfield, Dec. 11, 2023. Loadmasters and air transportation specialists practiced marshaling, onloading, strapping down, and offloading two HIMARS onto a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft multiple times throughout the day. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 09:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907999
|VIRIN:
|231211-F-PT849-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110049285
|Length:
|00:06:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 437th AW completes HIMARS training mission, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
