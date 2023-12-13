Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    437th AW completes HIMARS training mission

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 437th Airlift Wing conduct an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, training mission at Pope Army Airfield, Dec. 11, 2023. Loadmasters and air transportation specialists practiced marshaling, onloading, strapping down, and offloading two HIMARS onto a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft multiple times throughout the day. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 09:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907999
    VIRIN: 231211-F-PT849-1001
    Filename: DOD_110049285
    Length: 00:06:12
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 437th AW completes HIMARS training mission, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    HIMARS
    loadmaster
    437th Airlift Wing
    14th Airlift Squadron
    Joint Base Charleston

