437th AW completes HIMARS training mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/907999" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen from the 437th Airlift Wing conduct an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, training mission at Pope Army Airfield, Dec. 11, 2023. Loadmasters and air transportation specialists practiced marshaling, onloading, strapping down, and offloading two HIMARS onto a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft multiple times throughout the day. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)