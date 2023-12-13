Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts containership inspection at SeaPort Manatee

    PORT MANATEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Sector St. Peterburg inspection team walks through a containership inspecting the ship's equipment. This inspection ensured the ship was being maintained to the highest standards. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 09:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907995
    VIRIN: 231214-G-CX249-1001
    Filename: DOD_110049224
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: PORT MANATEE, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard conducts containership inspection at SeaPort Manatee, by PO3 Santiago Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Inspection
    USCG
    Containership

