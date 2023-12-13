A Coast Guard Sector St. Peterburg inspection team walks through a containership inspecting the ship's equipment. This inspection ensured the ship was being maintained to the highest standards. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 09:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907995
|VIRIN:
|231214-G-CX249-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110049224
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|PORT MANATEE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard conducts containership inspection at SeaPort Manatee, by PO3 Santiago Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
