U.S. Army combat engineers with Bravo “Bad” Company, 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, setup and detonate explosive charges during an engineer qualification exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, December 11-14, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 06:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907984
|VIRIN:
|231215-Z-YU904-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110048929
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: Task Force Marne Engineers conduct demolition, obstacle qualifications in Poland, by SGT Cesar Salazar Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
