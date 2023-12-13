Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Marne Engineers conduct demolition, obstacle qualifications in Poland

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    12.14.2023

    Video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr. 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Tevin Edmonds, commander of Bravo “Bad” Company, 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, talks about his unit’s experience during an engineer qualification exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, December 14, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 06:25
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 907983
    VIRIN: 231215-Z-YU904-1002
    Filename: DOD_110048928
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

