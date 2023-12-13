Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An Age of AGE

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.30.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Ennis 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt Lamont R. Pollock, a 48th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment Craftsman, explains the importance of AGE in modern day flight operations as well as how it factors into Agile Combat Employment operations from RAF Lakenheath, England, November 30, 2023.

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 04:32
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB

    F-15
    RAF Lakenheath
    F-35
    Maintenance
    EMS
    48th Fighter Wing

