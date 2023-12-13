An Age of AGE

Staff Sgt Lamont R. Pollock, a 48th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment Craftsman, explains the importance of AGE in modern day flight operations as well as how it factors into Agile Combat Employment operations from RAF Lakenheath, England, November 30, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 04:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907970
|VIRIN:
|231130-F-WN564-9554
|Filename:
|DOD_110048802
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT