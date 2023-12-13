Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Light Armored Reconnaissance conducts Patrolling Tactics Exercise

    JAPAN

    12.14.2023

    Video by Sgt. Marcos Alvarado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct patrol tactics during field training aboard Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 14, 2023. The Marines of 4th LAR refine road security tactics by setting up choke points and utilizing radio communications. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 00:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907943
    VIRIN: 231214-M-CZ543-8427
    Filename: DOD_110048490
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: JP

    This work, 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance conducts Patrolling Tactics Exercise, by Sgt Marcos Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    4th LAR
    Lethal
    31 MEU

