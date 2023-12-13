U.S. Marines with 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct patrol tactics during field training aboard Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 14, 2023. The Marines of 4th LAR refine road security tactics by setting up choke points and utilizing radio communications. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 00:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907943
|VIRIN:
|231214-M-CZ543-8427
|Filename:
|DOD_110048490
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance conducts Patrolling Tactics Exercise, by Sgt Marcos Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
