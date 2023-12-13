Capt. Peter J. Hatcher, Commanding Officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks on his weekly radio show at American Forces Network Diego Garcia December 13, 2023. This episode’s discussion included announcements, shoutouts, and the introduction of this week’s guest, Commander Stephen Brown, DG’s Chaplain.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 23:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907933
|VIRIN:
|231213-N-LA645-1203
|Filename:
|DOD_110048456
|Length:
|00:08:55
|Location:
|IO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, American Forces Network Diego Garcia “In the Studio” Radio Show, by SN Emily Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT