DoDIIS Worldwide Conference 2023 - Day 3 Emerging Technologies Panel

Emerging Technologies Panel
Moderator: Mr. Ramesh Menon
Chief Technology Officer, Office of the CIO, Defense Intelligence Agency
Panelists:
Dr. Kathleen Fisher
Office Director, Information Innovation Office (I2O), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)
Dr. Devanand Shenoy
Principal Director for Microelectronics, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, OUSD(R&E)
Dr. William W. Streilein
Chief Technology Officer for the Chief Digital and AI Office, Department of Defense
Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 23:18
Category:
|Briefings
Video ID:
|907928
Filename:
|DOD_110048359
Length:
|01:15:18
Location:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
