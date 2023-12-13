Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoDIIS Worldwide Conference 2023 - Day 3 Emerging Technologies Panel

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    Emerging Technologies Panel

    Moderator: Mr. Ramesh Menon
    Chief Technology Officer, Office of the CIO, Defense Intelligence Agency

    Panelists:
    Dr. Kathleen Fisher
    Office Director, Information Innovation Office (I2O), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

    Dr. Devanand Shenoy
    Principal Director for Microelectronics, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, OUSD(R&E)

    Dr. William W. Streilein
    Chief Technology Officer for the Chief Digital and AI Office, Department of Defense

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 23:18
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 907928
    Filename: DOD_110048359
    Length: 01:15:18
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US

