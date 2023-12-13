Service Intel Chief Information Officer Panel
Moderator: Ms. Kathryn Knerler
Intelligence Community Chief Information Security Officer
Panelists:
Mr. Paul R. Damchik
Senior Technical Advisor, Army Intelligence Community Information Management for the Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, G-2, United States Army
Ms. Lisa Lee
Deputy Commandant for Information, Intelligence Division, Enterprise Management Office Lead, Marine Corps Intelligence Activity (MCIA)
Colonel Michael S. Medgyessy, USAF
Chief Information Officer and Chief Data Officer for the Air Force Intelligence Community
Mr. Christopher J. Page
Deputy Director, OPNAV Intelligence Division and Intelligence Chief Information Officer, United States Navy
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 23:18
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|907926
|Filename:
|DOD_110048344
|Length:
|00:54:39
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DoDIIS Worldwide Conference 2023 - Day 3 Service Intel Chief Information Officer Panel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
