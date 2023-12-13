Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DoDIIS Worldwide Conference 2023 - Day 3 Service Intel Chief Information Officer Panel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    Service Intel Chief Information Officer Panel

    Moderator: Ms. Kathryn Knerler
    Intelligence Community Chief Information Security Officer

    Panelists:
    Mr. Paul R. Damchik
    Senior Technical Advisor, Army Intelligence Community Information Management for the Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, G-2, United States Army

    Ms. Lisa Lee
    Deputy Commandant for Information, Intelligence Division, Enterprise Management Office Lead, Marine Corps Intelligence Activity (MCIA)

    Colonel Michael S. Medgyessy, USAF
    Chief Information Officer and Chief Data Officer for the Air Force Intelligence Community

    Mr. Christopher J. Page
    Deputy Director, OPNAV Intelligence Division and Intelligence Chief Information Officer, United States Navy

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 23:18
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 907926
    Filename: DOD_110048344
    Length: 00:54:39
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoDIIS Worldwide Conference 2023 - Day 3 Service Intel Chief Information Officer Panel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT