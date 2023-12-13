Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Battle Axe Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Video by Pvt. Benjamin Hale 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, competed in the Battle Axe competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec, 13, 2023. The Battle Axe competition is a physical fitness event which includes farmers carry, push-ups, joint light tactical vehicle push, tank parts movement, pull-ups, deadlift, overhead press and a mystery event to finish off the competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 14:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907770
    VIRIN: 231213-A-GJ082-2355
    Filename: DOD_110047313
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle Axe Competition, by PV2 Benjamin Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3ID
    3rd ID
    1ABCT
    ROTM
    Battle axe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT