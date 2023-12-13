U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, competed in the Battle Axe competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec, 13, 2023. The Battle Axe competition is a physical fitness event which includes farmers carry, push-ups, joint light tactical vehicle push, tank parts movement, pull-ups, deadlift, overhead press and a mystery event to finish off the competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)
This work, Battle Axe Competition, by PV2 Benjamin Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
