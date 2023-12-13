Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Omar Jones and Command Sgt. Major Jason Copeland wish the IMCOM family Happy Holidays

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Video by IMCOM Public Affairs 

    Joint Base San Antonio

    Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, commanding general of U.S. Army Installation Management Command and Command Sgt. Major Jason Copeland wish the IMCOM family Happy Holidays.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 10:05
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 907696
    VIRIN: 231214-A-QG562-1001
    Filename: DOD_110046561
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
    Hometown: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Hometown: ELLICOTT CITY, MD, US
    Hometown: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
    Hometown: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
    Hometown: WEST POINT, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Omar Jones and Command Sgt. Major Jason Copeland wish the IMCOM family Happy Holidays, by IMCOM Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IMCOM We Are The Army's Home People First
    GenericHolidaySeason2023

