11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Holistic Health and Fitness Program Director, Ramon Cossio, and Physical Therapist Dr. Rachael Lacey discuss Injury Control is Everyone's Responsibility during the Holistic Health and Fitness Physical Domain Deep Dive.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 09:54
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|907686
|VIRIN:
|231004-D-UW048-6782
|Filename:
|DOD_110046443
|Length:
|01:00:28
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Holistic Health and Fitness Program Director, Ramon Cossio, and Physical Therapist Dr. Rachael Lacey discuss Injury Control is Everyone's Responsibility during the Holistic Health and Fitness Physical Domain Deep Dive, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT