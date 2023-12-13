Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Team Tyndall Holiday message

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Courtesy Video

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. George Watkins, 325th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Wayne Sharp, 325th FW command chief, along with their families share a holiday message at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 14, 2023. The 325th FW Wing leadership wishes the happiest of holidays to the men and women of Team Tyndall.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 08:54
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 907679
    VIRIN: 231208-F-BE826-1001
    Filename: DOD_110046412
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Hometown: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Team Tyndall Holiday message, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    PSA
    Holiday Season
    Happy Holidays
    Tyndall
    325th Fighter Wing

