Gen. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force, gives his appreciation to U.S. Guardians, after the United States Space Forces Europe & Africa (SPACEFOREUR-AF) activation and assumption of command ceremony at Ramstein Airbase, Germany, Dec. 8, 2023. The activation underscores the United States' commitment to space as a domain of vital importance and signifies the dedication to enhancing cooperation in space with European and African nation partners. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 10:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|907667
|VIRIN:
|231208-A-MI845-3044
|Filename:
|DOD_110046252
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief of Space Operations gives appreciation to U.S. Space Force Guardians, by SSG Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
