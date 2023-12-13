Chief of Space Operations gives appreciation to U.S. Space Force Guardians

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Gen. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force, gives his appreciation to U.S. Guardians, after the United States Space Forces Europe & Africa (SPACEFOREUR-AF) activation and assumption of command ceremony at Ramstein Airbase, Germany, Dec. 8, 2023. The activation underscores the United States' commitment to space as a domain of vital importance and signifies the dedication to enhancing cooperation in space with European and African nation partners. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)