    Chief of Space Operations gives appreciation to U.S. Space Force Guardians

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    12.08.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Gen. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force, gives his appreciation to U.S. Guardians, after the United States Space Forces Europe & Africa (SPACEFOREUR-AF) activation and assumption of command ceremony at Ramstein Airbase, Germany, Dec. 8, 2023. The activation underscores the United States' commitment to space as a domain of vital importance and signifies the dedication to enhancing cooperation in space with European and African nation partners. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 10:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE

    AFRICOM
    EUCOM
    AFN EUROPE
    U.S. SPACE FORCE
    SPACEFOREUR-AF

