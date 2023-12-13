Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Fleet Band and JMSDF Holiday Concert

    JAPAN

    12.04.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Clay  

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    Feature video highlighting partnership of U.S. 7th Fleet Navy Band and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Yokosuka Band with joint performance together during a holiday concert, Dec. 4, at the Yokosuka Arts Theatre in Yokosuka, Japan.

    LT. Matthew Anderson, Fleet Band Master

    (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Clay and U.S. 7th Fleet Navy Band/Released.)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 07:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907666
    VIRIN: 231204-N-UX013-1001
    Filename: DOD_110046251
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: JP

