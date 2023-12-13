Feature video highlighting partnership of U.S. 7th Fleet Navy Band and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Yokosuka Band with joint performance together during a holiday concert, Dec. 4, at the Yokosuka Arts Theatre in Yokosuka, Japan.
LT. Matthew Anderson, Fleet Band Master
(U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Clay and U.S. 7th Fleet Navy Band/Released.)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 07:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907666
|VIRIN:
|231204-N-UX013-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110046251
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Fleet Band and JMSDF Holiday Concert, by PO1 Jonathan Clay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Music
