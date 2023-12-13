Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ICE conducts single adult, family unit removal flights Dec. 13

    ALEXANDRIA, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement           

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), working in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), facilitated removal flights, including single adults and family units to Central America, Colombia, Ecuador, and Venezuela from December 11 - 13. If a noncitizen arrives and has no legal basis to remain in the United States they will be processed and removed quickly, consistent with U.S. law.

