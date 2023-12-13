ICE conducts single adult, family unit removal flights Dec. 13

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), working in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), facilitated removal flights, including single adults and family units to Central America, Colombia, Ecuador, and Venezuela from December 11 - 13. If a noncitizen arrives and has no legal basis to remain in the United States they will be processed and removed quickly, consistent with U.S. law.
|12.13.2023
|12.13.2023 16:30
|B-Roll
|907620
|231213-O-AU037-9350
|DOD_110045348
|00:00:35
|ALEXANDRIA, LA, US
|0
|0
