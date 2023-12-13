3rd Infantry Division Rapid Removal of Excess Program Equipment Turn-in

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/907600" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division turn in excess equipment through the Rapid Removal of Excess Program at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 13, 2023. This event is slated to continue until Dec. 15, 2023 and it is estimated that over 10,500 pieces of equipment total will be processed. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Elisha Hall)