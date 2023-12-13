3rd Infantry Division Rapid Removal of Excess Program Equipment Turn-in

Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division turn in excess equipment through the Rapid Removal of Excess Program at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 13, 2023. This event is slated to continue until Dec. 15, 2023 and it is estimated that over 10,500 pieces of equipment total will be processed. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Elisha Hall)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2023 15:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907600
|VIRIN:
|231212-A-QP205-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110045029
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
