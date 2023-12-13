Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Rapid Removal of Excess Program Equipment Turn-in

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Video by Pfc. Elisha Hall 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division turn in excess equipment through the Rapid Removal of Excess Program at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 13, 2023. This event is slated to continue until Dec. 15, 2023 and it is estimated that over 10,500 pieces of equipment total will be processed. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Elisha Hall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 15:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907600
    VIRIN: 231212-A-QP205-1001
    Filename: DOD_110045029
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Rapid Removal of Excess Program Equipment Turn-in, by PFC Elisha Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    holiday
    christmas
    tree lighting

