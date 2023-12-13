Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beneficiaries In Beds (12 Initiatives)

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    U.S. Army Col. Wendy Woodall presents Operation Beneficiaries in Beds, one of the 12 initiatives introduced by Walter Reed's Director, U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin, Dec. 12, 2023.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 13:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 907594
    VIRIN: 231213-D-EC642-1001
    Filename: DOD_110044875
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US

    Leadership
    Walter Reed
    12 Initiatives

