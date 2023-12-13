Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 RECAP

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Video by 1st Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    This is a highlight reel of U.S. Army Reserve Marketing and Advertising products shot by SPC Colton Huston and 1LT Tim Yao.

    Enjoy!


    #armyreserve #watertreatement #congressionalliason #usar #puerorico #WashingtonDC #92W #88M #logistics #military twins #ArmyReserveAmbassador

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 12:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907586
    VIRIN: 231213-A-KJ871-1001
    Filename: DOD_110044752
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 RECAP, by 1LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    army reserve
    tim yao
    usarmarketing
    colton huston

