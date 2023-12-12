Six students from Ramstein and Kaiserslautern High Schools joined AFN to test their mettle in a gingerbread house-making competition for a shot at fame on the AFN Go app Dec. 12, 2023, on Vogelweh Air Station in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The winning team was voted on by the larger Kaiserslautern Military Community and awarded a spot on the AFN Go app. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2023 08:52
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|907534
|VIRIN:
|231213-F-VG042-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110044199
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gingerbread house-making competition tests DoDEA students for AFN Go glory, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT