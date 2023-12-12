Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gingerbread house-making competition tests DoDEA students for AFN Go glory

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    12.12.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Six students from Ramstein and Kaiserslautern High Schools joined AFN to test their mettle in a gingerbread house-making competition for a shot at fame on the AFN Go app Dec. 12, 2023, on Vogelweh Air Station in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The winning team was voted on by the larger Kaiserslautern Military Community and awarded a spot on the AFN Go app. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gingerbread house-making competition tests DoDEA students for AFN Go glory, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

