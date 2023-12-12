Gingerbread house-making competition tests DoDEA students for AFN Go glory

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Six students from Ramstein and Kaiserslautern High Schools joined AFN to test their mettle in a gingerbread house-making competition for a shot at fame on the AFN Go app Dec. 12, 2023, on Vogelweh Air Station in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The winning team was voted on by the larger Kaiserslautern Military Community and awarded a spot on the AFN Go app. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)