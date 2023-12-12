Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Field Artillery Brigade Field Training Exercise b-roll

    UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Video by Sgt. Erin Conway 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    The 18th Field Artillery Brigade conducted a field training exercise Nov. 30, 2023 through Dec. 6, 2023 on Fort Liberty, N.C. This b-roll covers the highlights of the training, concluding with the live fire events.

    Location: US

    #18FAB #ftx #training

