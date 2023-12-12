Members from Special Operations Command Africa hosted over 50 partner countries representatives during Silent Warrior 23, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Dec. 4, 2023. Silent Warrior is a multi-day conference which facilitates a forum for senior military leaders to discuss shared concerns and identify collaborative solutions to the strategic, operational, and tactical issues in Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2023 06:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|907522
|VIRIN:
|231213-F-RI984-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110044011
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Special Operations Command Africa's Annual Silent Warrior Conference, by SrA Tyler McQuiston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
