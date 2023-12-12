Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Operations Command Africa's Annual Silent Warrior Conference

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, GERMANY

    12.13.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Members from Special Operations Command Africa hosted over 50 partner countries representatives during Silent Warrior 23, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Dec. 4, 2023. Silent Warrior is a multi-day conference which facilitates a forum for senior military leaders to discuss shared concerns and identify collaborative solutions to the strategic, operational, and tactical issues in Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 06:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 907522
    VIRIN: 231213-F-RI984-9001
    Filename: DOD_110044011
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, DE

    SOF
    1CTCS
    SOCAF
    Silent Warrior

