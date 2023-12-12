Sgt. Scott Sparks Holiday Shout-Out
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2023 05:45
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|907521
|VIRIN:
|231213-A-MP101-2979
|Filename:
|DOD_110043960
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|MODESTO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|PRESCOTT, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Scott Sparks Holiday Shout-Out, by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT