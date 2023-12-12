Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon Holiday Shout-Out

Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon with 21st Theater Sustainment Command in Kaiserslautern, Germany, sends a Merry Christmas and a Happy Holidays to his friends and family in Saint Louis, Mo.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2023 05:44
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|907520
|VIRIN:
|231213-A-MP101-4932
|Filename:
|DOD_110043959
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
