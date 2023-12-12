Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Explore Europe with Aviano ITT (Part XIII) – Ljubljana Christmas MArket

    LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA

    12.10.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    Aviano Information, Tickets and Travel hosted a trip to the Ljubljana Christmas Market at Ljubljana, Slovenia, Dec. 10, 2023. Information, Tickets and Travel provides various opportunities for military service members and their families to get out and explore Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 04:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907517
    VIRIN: 231210-F-JP321-6283
    Filename: DOD_110043920
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: LJUBLJANA, SI

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explore Europe with Aviano ITT (Part XIII) – Ljubljana Christmas MArket, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Slovenia
    Information Tickets & Travel
    Exploring Europe

