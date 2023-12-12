Aviano Information, Tickets and Travel hosted a trip to the Ljubljana Christmas Market at Ljubljana, Slovenia, Dec. 10, 2023. Information, Tickets and Travel provides various opportunities for military service members and their families to get out and explore Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2023 04:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907517
|VIRIN:
|231210-F-JP321-6283
|Filename:
|DOD_110043920
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|LJUBLJANA, SI
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Explore Europe with Aviano ITT (Part XIII) – Ljubljana Christmas MArket, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
