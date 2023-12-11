New York Army and Air National Guard Service members assigned to Joint Task Force Empire Shield (JTF-ES) located on United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn, NY, send a Winter Holiday shout-out on December 8th, 2023. JTF-ES is a tenant unit located on Fort Hamilton, which is the only active U.S. Army base in the New York City area. (U.S. Army video by Ephraim Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2023 21:27
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|907504
|VIRIN:
|231208-A-MJ459-8342
|Filename:
|DOD_110043471
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|BAY RIDGE, NY, US
|Hometown:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New York National Guard Joint Task Force, Brooklyn, NY, Holiday Greeting, by Ephraim Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT