New York Army National Guard New York Army National Guard Travis White, from Long Island NY, assigned to Joint Task Force Empire Shield (JTF-ES) located on United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, sends a Winter Holiday shout-out on December 8th, 2023.
JTF-ES, primary goal is to deter and prevent potential terrorist operations in the New York City Metropolitan Area, and is a tenant unit located on Fort Hamilton, which is the only active U.S. Army base in the New York City area.
(U.S. Army video by Ephraim Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2023 21:27
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|907503
|VIRIN:
|231208-A-MJ459-4635
|Filename:
|DOD_110043470
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|BAY RIDGE, NY, US
|Hometown:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SSG Travis White, Long Island, NY, Holiday Greeting Shout Out, by Ephraim Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT