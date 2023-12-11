SSGT Justin Sealy, Brooklyn, NY, Holiday Greeting Shout Out

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



New York Air National Guard SSGT Justin Sealy, from Brooklyn, NY, assigned to Joint Task Force Empire Shield (JTF-ES) located on United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, sends a Winter Holiday shout-out on December 8th, 2023.



JTF-ES, primary goal is to deter and prevent potential terrorist operations in the New York City Metropolitan Area, and is a tenant unit located on Fort Hamilton, which is the only active U.S. Army base in the New York City area.

(U.S. Army video by Ephraim Rodriguez)