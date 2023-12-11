Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SSGT Justin Sealy, Brooklyn, NY, Holiday Greeting Shout Out

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Video by Ephraim Rodriguez 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    New York Air National Guard SSGT Justin Sealy, from Brooklyn, NY, assigned to Joint Task Force Empire Shield (JTF-ES) located on United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, sends a Winter Holiday shout-out on December 8th, 2023.

    JTF-ES, primary goal is to deter and prevent potential terrorist operations in the New York City Metropolitan Area, and is a tenant unit located on Fort Hamilton, which is the only active U.S. Army base in the New York City area.
    (U.S. Army video by Ephraim Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 21:27
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 907500
    VIRIN: 231208-A-MJ459-9839
    Filename: DOD_110043467
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NY, US
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSGT Justin Sealy, Brooklyn, NY, Holiday Greeting Shout Out, by Ephraim Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shout Out
    Brooklyn
    New York National Guard
    Holiday Season
    USAG Fort Hamilton

