    2023 Gander Memorial Ceremony

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Video by Sgt. Caleb Pautz 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), held an annual memorial ceremony which honored the memory of the 248 Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) who lost their lives in a plane crash on December 12, 1985, at Fort Campbell, Ky., Dec. 12, 2023. Chief Warrant Officer 4 Mickael Cruz-Sanchez, an electronic systems maintenance warrant officer with 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, delivered remarks honoring the soldiers who were killed in the crash, which included his father Staff Sgt. Francisco Cruz-Salgado. Cruz-Sanchez laid a wreath at The Gander Memorial at Fort Campbell. A second ceremony was held at The Fort Campbell Memorial in Hopkinsville, Ky.

    U.S. Army video by Sgt. Caleb Pautz

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 19:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 907474
    VIRIN: 231212-A-CN472-4128
    Filename: DOD_110043332
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Gander Memorial Ceremony, by SGT Caleb Pautz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gander Memorial
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

