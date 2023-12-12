2023 Gander Memorial Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), held an annual memorial ceremony which honored the memory of the 248 Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) who lost their lives in a plane crash on December 12, 1985, at Fort Campbell, Ky., Dec. 12, 2023. Chief Warrant Officer 4 Mickael Cruz-Sanchez, an electronic systems maintenance warrant officer with 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, delivered remarks honoring the soldiers who were killed in the crash, which included his father Staff Sgt. Francisco Cruz-Salgado. Cruz-Sanchez laid a wreath at The Gander Memorial at Fort Campbell. A second ceremony was held at The Fort Campbell Memorial in Hopkinsville, Ky.



U.S. Army video by Sgt. Caleb Pautz