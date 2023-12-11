Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arleigh Burke destroyer USS Carney gives a shout out to Navy Midshipmen ahead of the 124th Army-Navy game, Dec. 9

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2023

    Courtesy Video

    USS CARNEY

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 16:20
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 907458
    VIRIN: 231209-N-DF739-1858
    Filename: DOD_110042934
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arleigh Burke destroyer USS Carney gives a shout out to Navy Midshipmen ahead of the 124th Army-Navy game, Dec. 9, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Carney (DDG 64)

    TAGS

    USSCARNEY; DDG64; USFFC

