Mint 400 2023

Green Berets assigned to 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) compete in the Mint 400 off-road race in Primm, NV on March 10, 2023. The race demonstrates the Legion's ability to navigate long distances in difficult, desert terrain. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White).
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2023 15:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907447
|VIRIN:
|230310-A-FG870-3996
|Filename:
|DOD_110042816
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|PRIMM, NV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
