Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mint 400 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PRIMM, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Green Berets assigned to 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) compete in the Mint 400 off-road race in Primm, NV on March 10, 2023. The race demonstrates the Legion's ability to navigate long distances in difficult, desert terrain. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 15:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907447
    VIRIN: 230310-A-FG870-3996
    Filename: DOD_110042816
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: PRIMM, NV, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mint 400 2023, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Special Forces
    US Army
    5thSFG(A)
    Mint 400
    off-road racing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT