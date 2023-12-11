Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Sgt. 1st Class Morgan Regnier, Physical Performance NCOIC, served as a mentor for the Tennessee East vs. West All-star Classic practices as they prepared for their all-star football game at Austin Peay State University.
Assisting in these community events reinforces our partnerships with our local and state communities and highlights military service as an option after the students graduate.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2023 14:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907424
|VIRIN:
|231206-D-DQ133-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110042609
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BACH Soldier Mentors Local Sttudents, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
