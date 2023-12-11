Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BACH Soldier Mentors Local Sttudents

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Sgt. 1st Class Morgan Regnier, Physical Performance NCOIC, served as a mentor for the Tennessee East vs. West All-star Classic practices as they prepared for their all-star football game at Austin Peay State University.

    Assisting in these community events reinforces our partnerships with our local and state communities and highlights military service as an option after the students graduate.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 14:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907424
    VIRIN: 231206-D-DQ133-2002
    Filename: DOD_110042609
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BACH Soldier Mentors Local Sttudents, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT