Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D.C. National Guard Command Team Holiday Message 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (interim), District of Columbia National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith, Jr., Command Senior Enlisted Leader, D.C. National Guard thank Soldiers, Airmen, civilians, and family members for their accomplishments over the year. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 11:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 907407
    VIRIN: 231212-F-PL327-8823
    Filename: DOD_110042217
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. National Guard Command Team Holiday Message 2023, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holiday message
    113th Wing
    DCNG
    D.C. National Guard
    Capital Guardians
    2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT