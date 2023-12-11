D.C. National Guard Command Team Holiday Message 2023

Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (interim), District of Columbia National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith, Jr., Command Senior Enlisted Leader, D.C. National Guard thank Soldiers, Airmen, civilians, and family members for their accomplishments over the year. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2023 11:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|907407
|VIRIN:
|231212-F-PL327-8823
|Filename:
|DOD_110042217
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
