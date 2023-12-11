DEVIL Development is a course intended to follow the revamped Advanced Ready Training-Contingency Response. It provides a strategic perspective on how the core competencies of rapid global mobility integrate with one another.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2023 08:29
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|907396
|VIRIN:
|231212-F-XJ149-5745
|Filename:
|DOD_110041894
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DEVIL Development, by TSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT