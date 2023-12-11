Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DEVIL Development

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    DEVIL Development is a course intended to follow the revamped Advanced Ready Training-Contingency Response. It provides a strategic perspective on how the core competencies of rapid global mobility integrate with one another.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 08:29
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 907396
    VIRIN: 231212-F-XJ149-5745
    Filename: DOD_110041894
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: NJ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEVIL Development, by TSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    621 CRW
    weeklyvideos
    DEVIL Development

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT