Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Holiday Grenade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    12.12.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, Italy - Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero, Broadcast NCO assigned to American Forces Network Vicenza, detonates a holiday grenade inside AFN Vicenza's radio studio. (Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 06:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907393
    VIRIN: 231212-A-LJ797-3194
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110041835
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Holiday Grenade, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Christmas
    holiday message
    Holiday Video
    AFN Vicenza

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT