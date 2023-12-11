Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Area Orientation Welcome Video

    ITALY

    12.12.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    The Area Orientation department at Naval Support Activity, Naples provides an overview and tour of the resources available for area orientation.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 05:43
