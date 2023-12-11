B-Roll for Kunsan's Tree Lighting Ceremony. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jacob Núñez)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2023 00:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907359
|VIRIN:
|231212-A-LG660-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110041480
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tree Lighting Ceremony B-Roll, by SPC Jacob Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT