Members from the U.S. Army participate as "higher hommand" during Yama Sakura 85, Dec. 1-12, 2023. Participants from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the Australian Army train together with Soldiers of the U.S. Army I Corps, 7th Infantry Division, 11th Airborne Division, U.S. Army Japan, U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Army National Guard in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 19:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|907329
|VIRIN:
|231207-F-WN543-2488
|Filename:
|DOD_110041107
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yama Sakura 85: HICOM, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT