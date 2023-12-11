Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Japan, and Australia Participate in Exercise Yama Sakura 85

    JAPAN

    12.11.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen 

    Media Center - Japan

    The U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army participated in Exercise Yama Sakura 85 from Dec. 1-12, 2023, at Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan. Participants from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the Australian Army train together with Soldiers of the U.S. Army I Corps, 7th Infantry Division, 11th Airborne Division, U.S. Army Japan, U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Army National Guard in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff. Sgt. JaNae Jensen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Japan, and Australia Participate in Exercise Yama Sakura 85, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    multilateral
    IndoPacific
    INDOPACOM
    YS85

