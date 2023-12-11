U.S., Japan, and Australia Participate in Exercise Yama Sakura 85

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army participated in Exercise Yama Sakura 85 from Dec. 1-12, 2023, at Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan. Participants from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the Australian Army train together with Soldiers of the U.S. Army I Corps, 7th Infantry Division, 11th Airborne Division, U.S. Army Japan, U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Army National Guard in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff. Sgt. JaNae Jensen)