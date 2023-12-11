Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Galveston District and City of Wharton kick off Colorado River Levee Project Phase 1

    WHARTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Video by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District and the City of Wharton, Texas, celebrated the official beginning of their Colorado River Levee Project Phase 1 with a groundbreaking ceremony in Wharton, November 29, 2023. U.S. Army video by Trevor Welsh.

    View the full groundbreaking ceremony here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gVmX1AwuJL4

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 17:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 907310
    VIRIN: 231129-A-ZS026-7156
    Filename: DOD_110040854
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: WHARTON, TX, US

    TAGS

    Wharton
    Groundbreaking
    Levee
    Colorado River

