The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District and the City of Wharton, Texas, celebrated the official beginning of their Colorado River Levee Project Phase 1 with a groundbreaking ceremony in Wharton, November 29, 2023. U.S. Army video by Trevor Welsh.
View the full groundbreaking ceremony here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gVmX1AwuJL4
This work, Galveston District and City of Wharton kick off Colorado River Levee Project Phase 1, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
