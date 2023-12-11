Joshua Davis, chief ranger at Walter F. George Lake and employees with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, explains the importance of a borderline project Dec. 7, 2023, near Eufaula, Alabama. (U.S. Army video by Rydell Tomas Jr)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 19:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|907304
|VIRIN:
|231207-Z-QP400-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110040706
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|EUFAULA, AL, US
|Hometown:
|ASHEVILLE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Walter F. George Lake Borderline Project, by Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
