    Walter F. George Lake Borderline Project

    EUFAULA, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Video by Rydell Tomas 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Joshua Davis, chief ranger at Walter F. George Lake and employees with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, explains the importance of a borderline project Dec. 7, 2023, near Eufaula, Alabama. (U.S. Army video by Rydell Tomas Jr)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 19:51
    Category: Interviews
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    US Army
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Mobile District
    MobileDelivers

