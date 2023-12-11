George McBroom, a Park Ranger at Carters Lake with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, explains his aspirations as a park ranger at Kennesaw State University, November 30, 2023 near Marietta, Georgia. (U.S. Army video by Rydell Tomas Jr)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 19:44
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|907301
|VIRIN:
|231130-Z-QP400-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110040692
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Hometown:
|CARTERSVILLE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I Preserve: George McBroom, by Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
