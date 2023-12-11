B-roll: Guardian Arena 23 day 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Guardian Arena 23 participants compete at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Dec. 11, 2023. Teams of five members, consisting of U.S. Space Force officers, enlisted, government civilians, and USSF assigned Airmen, participated in a combined operation consisting of knowledge tests, problem solving exercises, and a physical challenge. The inaugural Guardian Arena instilled esprit de corps and provided an opportunity to dive into operationalizing the Guardian Ideal, Guardian Spirit, and Guardian Commitment. (U.S. Space Force video by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell)