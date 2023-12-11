Guardian Arena 23 participants compete at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Dec. 11, 2023. Teams of five members, consisting of U.S. Space Force officers, enlisted, government civilians, and USSF assigned Airmen, participated in a combined operation consisting of knowledge tests, problem solving exercises, and a physical challenge. The inaugural Guardian Arena instilled esprit de corps and provided an opportunity to dive into operationalizing the Guardian Ideal, Guardian Spirit, and Guardian Commitment. (U.S. Space Force video by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell)
|12.11.2023
|12.11.2023 16:24
|B-Roll
|907299
|231211-X-BY642-9001
|DOD_110040646
|00:05:10
|CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US
|0
|0
This work, B-roll: Guardian Arena 23 day 2, by TSgt Zoe Russell, identified by DVIDS
