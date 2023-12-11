The 3rd Infantry Division Band gathered for a public performance at River Street in Savannah, Georgia, Dec. 8, 2023. The band performs at River Street every year for the Christmas season and during other holiday events throughout the year. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Elisha Hall)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 16:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907298
|VIRIN:
|231211-A-QP205-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110040645
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd Infantry Division Band Performs at River Street in Savannah, by PFC Elisha Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
